New AI system PEnG could change how autonomous vehicles navigate without GPS

An AI system capable of pinpointing a device’s location in dense urban areas without relying on GPS has been developed by researchers at the University of Surrey. Narrowing down localisation errors from 734 metres to within 22 metres, the innovation could be a significant step forward for technologies such as self-driving cars and aid delivery vehicles.

In a paper published in IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters, researchers describe PEnG (Pose-Enhanced Geo-Localisation), a technology that combines satellite and street-level imagery to determine location using only visual data. In environments where GPS signals are weak or obstructed, such as tunnels, cities like New York, or regions with poor connectivity, PEnG offers a reliable and precise alternative for navigation.

Tavis Shore, Postgraduate Researcher in AI and Computer Vision at the University of Surrey, said: