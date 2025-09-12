Semicon India 2025 Driving India’s Chip Manufacturing Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Semicon India 2025 conference, held in New Delhi from September 2-4, 2025 under the visionary theme: “Building the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse.” This event showcased India’s growing leadership in the strong global semiconductor manufacturing industry, reaffirming its mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Semiconductors are integral to modern technology. These tiny chips form the backbone of critical systems across all sectors such as defence, healthcare to transportation, communication and space technology.

Semiconductor Vision: From Dream to Reality

Launched in 2021, the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has laid a foundation for turning India’s semiconductor and chip manufacturing dream into a reality.

Showcasing the ambition to lead with "Design and Make in India", the event marked a pivotal moment in India’s semiconductor journey. Backed by strong government initiatives, strategic investments, and ecosystem development, India is laying the stepping stones to become a global leader in this foundational industry—driving the future of digital innovation.

⮚ Future of semiconductors in India

Nation’s journey towards self-reliance was showcased significantly in the Semicon India 2025 as an emerging global leader. The nation's first Made in India chips were presented, including the indigenous Vikram 32-bit processor. for launch vehicles, developed by ISRO's Semiconductor Laboratory.

⮚ India’s Big Leap in Semiconductors

India is determined to become a global hub for semiconductor and chip manufacturing. Prime Minister in his concluding speech referred to the nation as an aspiring leader in the digital diamond market, referring to semiconductor manufacturing. The Indian Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, used the occasion to announce a deep tech alliance backed by $1 billion in venture capital for emerging industries.

Presently, Taiwan is the world's biggest chip manufacturer, largely due to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which controls over half of the global foundry market for advanced semiconductors.

India aspires to become a top exporter of semiconductor for global market. Currently valued at $40 to $50 billion, India’s exponential growth is projected to cross $ 100 billion mark by 2030. Amandeep Singh Bhatia, Co-Founder Growth Accelerated Technologies praised the vital efforts taken by the government to accelerate the growth of this industry.