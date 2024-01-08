Learning is earning for women entrepreneurs from the Northeast

She learnt about the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at that time when she was looking for solutions to her problems. In 2017, she joined the KVK in East Sikkim, seeking knowledge and training. She never had to look back since then as she was provided with the expertise needed to rear enhanced breeds and implement scientific livestock management practices. “I never missed a training session or field demonstration,” she states.

Milk production has witnessed a remarkable increase after scientific training, with her annual income growing by over 200%. “I could make Rs 50,000 per month from my four cows earlier. But after putting KVK training to use, I was able to purchase another cow and increase the earnings to Rs 1.25 lakh per month,” she says. Khanal at present owns seven cows and her income has since then risen to Rs 1.50 lakh per month.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the dairy sector, ICAR-Research Complex for North-Eastern Hills Region, Umiam, Meghalaya, conferred the Best Innovative Farmer Award on Khanal in January 2023.

A homemaker, Junuma Mali Deka (35) stumbled upon a training session in marigold production offered at KVK Morigaon, Assam, when she was looking for employment after her marriage to a native of Dandua in the district. Following the training, she initiated her own nursery in 2018. Her nursery boasts of a diverse array of nearly 60 flower varieties, including rose, hibiscus, marigold, orchid and gerbera.