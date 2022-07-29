Instagram started asking some users about their race and ethnicity

To better understand how different groups experience Instagram, the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform is beginning to ask some users about their race and ethnicity.

The company said if they do not know people's race or ethnicity, they will be limited in assessing how their products impact different communities.

"To better understand different experiences people may have on Instagram, we need to collect and measure demographic information, like race and ethnicity," the company said in a blog post.

"We will ask a random assortment of people on Instagram in the US to participate in an optional survey where they can share this information," it added.