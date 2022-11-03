'Indian Twitter' Koo surpasses 50 million downloads

Homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo on Wednesday said it has clocked 50 million downloads with a significant uptake in users, time spent and engagement since January this year.

Koo is available in 10 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English.

According to the platform, there are more than 7,500 high-profile people, millions of students, teachers, entrepreneurs, poets, leaders, writers, artists, actors, etc. actively posting in their native languages.