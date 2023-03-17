Scientists discover remains of a modern glacier near Mars' equator

Scientists have unearthed the remains of a modern glacier near Mars' equator, raising the possibility that ice may still exist at shallow depths in the area.

The possibility of ice on Mars could have significant implications for future human exploration on the Red Planet, but speaking at the 54th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference held in Texas, the scientists noted that it's "a salt deposit" with "features of a glacier" and not ice.

The surface feature identified as a "relict glacier" is one of many light-toned deposits (LTDs) found in the region. Typically, LTDs consist mainly of light-colored sulphate salts, but this deposit also shows many of the features of a glacier, including crevasse fields and moraine bands.

The glacier is estimated to be 6 kilometers long and up to 4 kilometers wide, with a surface elevation ranging from 1.3 to 1.7 kilometers. This discovery suggests that Mars' recent history may have been more watery than previously thought, which could have implications for understanding the planet's habitability.