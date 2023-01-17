America's most popular 2nd languages might surprise you

By: Dora Mekouar

The number of people in the United States who speak a language other than English at home tripled between 1980 and 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Almost 68 million people who live in the U.S. — about 1 in 5 — speak a second language at home. That number was 23 million in 1980.

“It says what the country is known for, it's a melting pot,” says Dina Arid, a California mother of three who grew up also speaking Arabic at home. “So, it's good that it's not just primarily English. There's a bunch of immigrants here.”

Arabic is one of the five most-spoken second languages in the U.S. Arid, who speaks mostly English to her children, is trying to teach them a little Arabic.

“Growing up honestly, I had cousins who didn't get to learn Arabic as I did and they always kind of, not resented their parents, but who always wished that their parents spoke to them in Arabic more so that they have that language,” she says.

Spanish is by far the most popular second language in the United States, with more than 41 million people — 12 times more than the other most common second languages — speaking Spanish at home. Hispanics are the largest minority group in the United States. More than half (55%) of Spanish speakers were born in the United States.