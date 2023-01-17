Romania: World's largest Eastern Orthodox Cathedral takes shape above Bucharest

A reported 200 million euros ($216 million) have been spent on the project thus far, with most of the money coming from public funds, and around a quarter from donations. Critics have called the construction "pharaonic" and comparable to the megalomania of the Ceausescu era.

But in the small chapel in front of the cathedral's construction site, Mihai Gabriel Perju told RFE/RL that the spiritual and practical consequences of the cathedral will make the cost more than worth it. The theology student, who is about to begin a junior role at the church, said the site is likely to become a major pilgrimage site for both Orthodox Christians, and nonbelievers.

"Simple people have inside of them a curiosity about sacred things," Perju said, "and when they see this building the thought will enter their mind, 'I need to find out more about the Christian religion,'" he said. "It will be like dropping a stone into a pond, the ripples will move out into the world and have an impact far from Romania."