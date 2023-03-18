Interview: 'You have to keep doing what you think is right'

By: Mai Xiaotian

Taiwanese wildlife cinematographer and film director Chieh-te Liang, whose work has appeared on TV networks around the world and garnered Golden Horse nominations at home, has spent the last three decades following and filming the black-faced spoonbill, an endangered migratory wading bird that winters on his doorstep.

The result, a feature-length documentary titled "Caring for the Black-faced Spoonbill Together," is an impassioned call for governments and communities to do everything they can to preserve the wetland habitats that are so crucial to the birds' survival.

Much of the footage is filmed in Taiwan, which welcomes the world's largest population of spoonbills every winter, where they grow out their golden plumage and breed, before they head back to Korea and northeastern China for the summer.

"The most important thing for them is habitat," Liang told Radio Free Asia in a recent interview. "If there is no habitat, they are like human beings without a home."

He cites South Korean ornithologist Kisup Lee’s recent habitat restoration project, in which local conservationists piled up leaves and branches on an artificial island to encourage the birds to nest there.

In recent years, the site has become home to more than 100 breeding pairs, he said.

"The black-faced spoonbill population will grow steadily now, and that's partly due to Dr. Lee, who helped a lot of birds that had nowhere else to breed," Liang said.