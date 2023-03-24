China and Russia target audiences online with deep fakes, replica front pages

The use of fake news anchors themselves wasn't the most surprising aspect for Tyler Williams, director of investigations at Graphika. In 2018, The Guardian reported that China's state-run news outlet Xinhua had presented the world's first AI news anchor.

Still, Williams told VOA, "we were initially surprised to see it within this context."

Graphika came across the news anchor deep fakes on platforms including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube while monitoring pro-China disinformation operations that the research firm has dubbed "spamouflage."

First identified in 2019, spamouflage refers to an extensive network of Beijing-linked accounts that disseminate pro-China propaganda.

"We've been tracking this spamouflage IO [influence operation] campaign for several years now," Williams said. "And this is the first time we've seen this campaign use this kind of technique or technology."

A spokesperson at the Chinese Embassy in Washington told VOA the Graphika report "is full of prejudice and malicious speculations" that "China firmly opposes."

"In recent years, some Western media and think tanks have slandered China's use of fake social media accounts to spread so-called 'pro-China' information," the spokesperson said via email. "China believes that every social media user has the right to voice his or her own voice."

Multiple bodies, however, have documented how China censors social media and even jails users who criticize the government.

Trust erosion

The skill and efficiency with which AI can generate disinformation is particularly worrying to Williams.

"The bigger concern is just the continued erosion of trust — whether it's news media, or news published on social media platforms. That level of authenticity is more and more in question as we see this scale up, which we assume it will," he said. "To me, that's the primary concern. Do we end up in this final, zero-trust, cynical environment where everything is fake?"

"That's kind of a doomsday scenario," Williams quickly added. These developments shouldn't be blown out of proportion yet, he cautioned.

Currently, the technology is far from being perfected, according to Bill Drexel, who researches artificial intelligence at the Center for a New American Security think tank in Washington.

"When I saw the videos initially, I thought it was almost humorous because they didn't go with a particularly high-quality deep fake," he told VOA. "But it's kind of a dark omen of things to come, as far as disinformation abroad goes."

"China's kind of infamous for its foreign disinformation being tone deaf and often counterproductive," Drexel said.

But China is not alone in using technology for disinformation.

The EU External Action Service report focused on Russian and Chinese disinformation and found that Moscow was supporting disinformation operations that impersonate international media outlets.