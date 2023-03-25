Asia Fact Check Lab: Can TikTok share US user data with China’s government?

By: Shen Ke

In Brief

When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew appeared before the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Thursday, he was asked a key question: Whether the Chinese government could use TikTok or its Beijing-based parent company ByteDance Ltd. to surveil Americans or obtain data about them.

Asia Fact Check Lab (AFCL) found no evidence to support that TikTok intentionally shared or plans to share user data with the Chinese government.

But TikTok’s subservient relationship to its parent company ByteDance -- a Chinese company subjecting to Chinese laws – would create opportunities for the Chinese government to collect data about American users.

Furthermore, TikTok’s own privacy policy and terms of services clearly stipulate that it can move U.S. user data outside the country. TikTok may never have shared its data with the Chinese government, but it surely has the ability to do so.

In Depth

1. Can TikTok share data with China’s government？

Yes.

Tiktok has stated several times that it has not shared data with China’s government, and company executives have further stated they would refuse to hand over any data to China if asked .

However, TikTok’s privacy policy clearly says it can share user data with its mother company, ByteDance, and various governments around the world if required.

Bytedance, TikTok’s parent company, is based in Beijing. Like many Chinese companies, it has an internal Communist Party committee within its ranks that is led by Vice President Zhang Fu Ping .