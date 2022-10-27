T20 World Cup: Veteran Pak cricketers slam Pakistan cricket team after a humiliating loss to Zimbabwe

Following Pakistan's humiliating defeat against Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup, former cricketers from their country slammed the team management and PCB chairman for poor performance and also questioned the selectors for choice of players for the mega event in Australia.

A spirited Zimbabwe team held its nerves to beat Pakistan by one run in a thrilling ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match that went down to the very last delivery at Perth Stadium on Thursday.

This was Pakistan's second defeat in two games and their road to the semifinal has become difficult now. They had earlier lost to arch-rivals India in their campaign opener on Sunday.

Former pacer Mohammad Amir slammed PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and chief selector Mohammad Wasim.