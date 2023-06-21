Arunachal govt, Army to jointly organise 'Tawang Marathon' on Oct 1

Runners can choose from the prestigious Marathon (42.195 KM), the Half Marathon (21.0975 KM), the 10 KM race, or the 5 KM race.



Regardless of the category, all runners will be treated to awe-inspiring vistas as they navigate the pristine surroundings of Tawang, creating memories that will last a lifetime.



Chief Minister Khandu himself registered as the first participant, underscoring the significance of the marathon for the region and its people.



This unique partnership ensures a seamless organization of the event, combining the expertise and resources of both entities to provide participants with an unparalleled marathon experience.



The defence PRO said that the Indian Army and the Arunachal government believe that this unique initiative will not only place Tawang on the international sporting calendar but also help boost the tourist footfall to the region.



The Tawang Marathon also aims to promote fitness, healthy living, and the spirit of sportsmanship.