FC 24 TOTW 29: Ronaldo Shines Bright

By Kenneth Mendoza

Fans of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team are waiting with bated breath for the release of the 29th Team of the Week (TOTW 29), which has Cristiano Ronaldo among the notable players, as the week comes to a close.

Eighteen players whothat have wowed football fans in the previous week will be unveiled on April 3rd in TOTW 29. These players have shownshowed outstanding skill, helping their teams win with goals, assists, and game-changing performances; they replace TOTW 28. This week's team is unlike any other, thanks to a massive boost for every single player. They all have better stats and PlayStyles+.

Three players have made enormous contributions to their teams and have earned a place on this exclusive list; they are the focus of TOTW 29. As a result of his outstanding play in goal for PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma has earned a third TOTW card in FC 24, with a rating of 90 OVR. With a shutout and ten save against Marseille, he proved once again why he is among the best goalkeepers in Europe. After a sensational week with Al Nassr, Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo both make impressive debuts in FC 24 with 89 and 88 OVR, respectively.



ATW 29 comes to a close with a diverse set of players that have been on fire as of late, regardless of their position. A number of important mentions, including Sergio Ramos, Federico Dimarco, Mats Hummels, and Robin Zentner, are included in this week's selection. These mentions highlight the breadth and depth of skill that is included in this week's presentation. The week of entertaining football comes to an end with the spotlight being placed on strikers and midfielders such as Rodrygo, Uchenna Kanu, Alexis Mac Allister, and Djordje Mihailovic, amongst a great number of other players.

During the time that the FC 24 community is taking part in TOTW 29, constant efforts are being made to put together the best team that is possible. Making use of the individual skills that each person possesses can lead to improvements in collaboration, strategy, and fun. In TOTW 29, you may strengthen your team by acquiring a dependable goalkeeper like Donnarumma or a striker with a lot of scoring potential like Ronaldo.