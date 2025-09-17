ICC rankings: Varun Chakaravarthy becomes new No. 1 T20I bowler

Dubai, Sep 17: India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy claimed the top spot in ICC’s latest T20I bowlers rankings after dethroning New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy from the position.

The spinner jumped three places to achieve the position for the first time in his career. With that, he became only the third Indian bowler after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi to claim the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I bowlers’ rankings.

The 34-year-old bowled a clutch spell against the UAE in India’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener. Chakaravarthy registered figures of 1-4 in two overs while senior spinner Kuldeep Yadav ran through the opposition's batting lineup.

In India's second Group A game against arch-rivals Pakistan, the leg-spinner picked up one scalp in his four-over spell while conceding 24 runs to maintain a sharp economy of 6.00.