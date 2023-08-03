TN farmers want state govt to amend power fencing rules

Farmers in Coimbatore wants the Tamil Nadu government to revoke the Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2023.

The farmers conducted an agitation on Tuesday at Mettupalayam under the leadership of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.

The farmer leaders said that the present rules would make it difficult for the farmers to no objection certificate (NOC) from the state forest department and Tangedco.

An NOC is mandatory for setting up solar and electric fences surrounding farmlands.

The farmer association leaders told that as per the present rules, a farmer will have to shell out around Rs 1,50,000 for erecting a solar or an electric fence in a one acre land.

Presently the cost is anywhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.