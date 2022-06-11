All you need to know about Google Nest Wifi

By: Rebecca Rogers

Google Nest Wi-Fi is its newest mesh Wi-Fi system from Google. It replaces your existing Wi-Fi router and comes with a router and wireless access point(s).To log in to a router, we use 192.168.1.13 as an IP address. Google Nest Wi-Fi points extend your home's coverage while also acting as Google Assistant speakers. For additional coverage, Google Nest Wi-Fi can also be connected to Google Wi-Fi points from previous versions.

A significant advantage of Google Wi-Fi is that there is the possibility of placing devices strategically throughout a large area, ensuring a high-speed Wi-Fi connection. Moreover, Google Wi-Fi is highly intuitive, has a user-friendly interface, and is minimally designed for the best experience. Nest's Wi-Fi system offers twice the speed and twice the coverage of Google's Wi-Fi system at $169 and can be configured in many ways. In addition, Nest Wi-Fi's Points, or secondary units placed around your home to create a mesh system, also act as Nest Mini intelligent speakers.

MESH WI-FI

Mesh Wi-Fi is the core technology behind Nest Wi-Fi. Your devices stay connected to the most transparent channel, the channel with the most bandwidth, the router and point working together. This results in good Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, not just nearby your router. With this, you can quickly move between rooms during a video call or stream 4K videos simultaneously.

NEST WI-FI

Nest Wi-Fi devices come in various sizes and shapes to fit the size and shape of your home because the Wi-Fi system is customizable. To extend your network coverage, add additional Google Nest Wi-Fi points. Backward compatibility with Google Wi-Fi is present in Nest Wi-Fi. A Nest Wi-Fi point includes a speaker with Google Assistant that lets you control your connected devices with your voice, maintain your Wi-Fi network, play music, and manage your network.

Nest Points and Nest Wi-Fi Routers also work as smart speakers with voice-activated Google Assistant. Smart speakers with Google Assistant, microphones, and touch controls are included in these devices. Therefore, you can communicate with the Nest Wi-Fi Point no matter where you are in your house. You can use these Nest Points just as you would any other smart speaker, like a Google Nest Mini. You can access the Nest Wi-Fi Point by saying "OK Google" and then communicating your commands. As well as providing Wi-Fi-specific commands like a speed test or disabling Wi-Fi for specific devices, you can also share with them.

Due to the Nest Wi-Fi not yet being available, we cannot speak to their quality. However, early reports indicate that the speakers sound good and slightly better than most traditional mini speakers. Antennas and heat dispersion take up additional space inside the device - so there is more space for sound to travel.

A first thing worth noting is that the wireless router designed by Google Nest is attractive and minimal. Moreover, it serves a real purpose - it is a smart speaker with voice activation. This means you don't have to hide it away but can keep it on display prominent. Google Nest Wi-Fi completely fulfills this promise. It looks similar to the Google Wi-Fi router and the Google Wi-Fi points, matte plastic domes. As cute miniature marshmallows, Nest's wireless devices resemble real life.

A power-in port and two Gigabit Ethernet ports are also part of the Nest Wi-Fi Router. There is no Ethernet port on the Nest Wi-Fi Points. A feature that makes the Google Nest Wi-Fi devices so attractive is their ring of light underneath. Under the device's base, the device emits a call of white light whenever you are communicating with it. Whether the device is listening to you or connecting to Google's cloud, the white light indicates it is active.

One of the most attractive Wi-Fi routers on the market, the Google Nest Wi-Fi will attract your attention throughout your home. Consequently, they're also more effective Wi-Fi systems in general. Google Nest is an AC2200 model. All four bands of the device can achieve a combined speed of 2,200 Mbps when using current-generation Wi-Fi 5. Approximately 1,200 Mbps more than Google Wi-Fi. Despite its stated speed of 2,200 Mbps, the actual rate of the network will be lower because you can only connect to a single band at a time. You are automatically connected to the closest bar when you move around your house, ensuring a stable and fast connection.

Moreover, Google Nest Wi-Fi has four antennas, enabling it to support up to four wireless connections simultaneously. Therefore, you can combine the speed and improve the Wi-Fi experience when using client devices with multiple antennas.

A Nest Wi-Fi setup is also compatible with Google Wi-Fi setups from the first generation. It is still possible to integrate Nest Points into an existing Google Wi-Fi system if you already have one. The Nest Wi-Fi Router can also be connected to your existing Google Wi-Fi points as an added benefit. Google Wi-Fi Routers and Points of the previous generation and Nest Wi-Fi Routers and the current generation are most likely to work together.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)