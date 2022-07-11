Storage of imported solar panels & accessories needs to be examined

The grant of permission for warehousing of imported solar panels, solar modules, and related accessories is not by the Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse Regulations (MOOWR) 2019 provisions or principles which are the conditions prescribed by the Board in terms of section 65 of the Customs Act, 1962, said the Finance Ministry on Saturday.

"It is brought to notice of the Board that certain solar power generating units applied for permission under section 65 of the Customs Act 1962 for warehousing of imported solar panels, solar modules, and related accessories, etc. declared as capital goods to generate electricity (from sunlight) as resulting, resultant goods for home consumption," said the ministry in a letter to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs.

It also added that certain jurisdictional commissioners have granted such permissions. The ministry said in the letter that a reading of section 65 shows that any particular goods, resulting from the operations, can either be removed from the warehouse for export or home consumption.

"In respect of applications of the type referred in para I above, the resultant electricity is identical whether it be removed for home consumption or export. In Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse (no.2) Regulations, 2019 (hereinafter referred to as 'MOOWR 2019'), Regulation 15 (removal of resultant goods from the warehouse for export) requires affixing a one-time-lock to the load compartment of the means of transport in which such goods are removed from the warehouse", reads the letter.