Starlink Hits Problems with Network Congestion

Starlink has experienced problems recently as the service continues to gain popularity. With issues affecting speed dragging down the system for some users, there are concerns that the problem will become more pronounced over time. As some customers consider dropping their subscriptions as mentioned by PCMag , this development leaves some questions about whether the change represents teething pains or a serious long-term issue.

The What and How of the Problem

The internet service Starlink has been touted as revolutionizing satellite connectivity since its first launch in 2019. Advances in Starlink are thanks to its newer approach to solving the problem of latency. Latency, also called lag, refers to the delay which occurs when signals are sent over a long distance.

Since traditional internet satellites are located around 22,300 miles above the planet, the distance and infrastructure of these connections apply a latency of around half a second. They have to be this distance because they're geostationary, where being any closer and staying locked would cause them to fall into the planet. Starlink uses a wide array of many satellites as we’ve discussed at NewsGram , which quickly orbit at a much closer distance to avoid falling into the planet. It’s this proximity that also allows them less lag of around 50-100 milliseconds.

By using more modern technology and spreading the load of the internet out more, Starlink also creates opportunities for far faster bandwidth speeds, or at least it did. Starlink’s reputation for better speed than competitors has been struggling recently, with reports that its formerly celebrated connection is now unusably slow for some customers.

The blame for this development ostensibly lies in the popularity of the platform. Starlink's user base has been on a constant uptick since the service began. This has been aided recently by the launch of mobile Starlink for RVs, as covered on the Mobile Internet Resource Center . Greater load on the Starlink infrastructure has pushed the system to a crawl, to what some users call an unacceptable level.

When in peak condition, Starlink boasted a download bandwidth of 160 Mbps. With current issues, some users have reported speeds that average between 1-10 Mbps. This is slower than many older DSL connections and would cause issues for a great many, though not all, contemporary internet services.

What Can Slow Starlink Manage

For a more direct look at what slower Starlink would imply to customers, the use case is the most important measuring stick. If we assume the 1-10 Mbps connection as reported, the slower speed would affect typical uses in several ways.

The most common use for casual users, video streaming, has different demands depending on the service. YouTube, for example, has requirements for 720p viewing of around 2.5 Mbps constant, according to Zen . 1080p then requires at least 4 Mbps, with higher resolutions and frame rates bumping up requirements at each step. If Starlink moves between 1 and 10 Mbps, then even the lower end of modern streaming qualities wouldn’t play reliably.