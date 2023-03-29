Congress MP demands CBI Inquiry in Paper leak case

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the TSPSC paper leak case in Telangana.



He said that he will personally meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request him to order an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Venkat Reddy, whose meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the past drew flak from his own party leaders, announced this at a news conference at Bhongir.



He termed the paper leak at Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) a serious issue which is linked to 30 lakh unemployed in the state. The MP demanded resignation of TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy.



Meanwhile, protests by student groups continued in various parts of the state over the TSPSC paper leak issue.



The Bahujana Vidyarthi Sangham and Osmania University student's Joint Action Committee (JAC) tried to take out a march from Osmania University to the TSPSC. However, police stopped the protestors at OU library.



Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders and workers staged a protest on Osmania University campus demanding a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court.



With authorities denying permission to erect the tents, the protestors sat on protest in the open. BJP leader M. Shashidhar Reddy expressed solidarity with the protestors. They raised slogans demanding resignation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and dismissal of the TSPSC Chairman.



The ABVP also staged a protest at IDPL in Quthbullapur on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Protests by student groups continued in Warangal. Unemployed staged protest in Hanamkonda.



Leaders of student groups said though several days have passed since the paper leakage came to light, all the accused have not been arrested.



Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Kakatiya University when students and unemployed tried to organise a meeting on the problems faced by them. The university authorities had not given permission for the meeting but students took out a march and tried to lay siege to the office of the Vice Chancellor.

