100 people killed in Mogadishu car bomb attacks

At least 100 people have been killed and over 300 injured in twin car bomb explosions targeting Somalia's Education Ministry building here, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.

The fatalities in Saturday's car bomb attacks are likely to rise, Mohamud told media after visiting the bombing site early Sunday.

Several government offices, hotels, and restaurants are situated near the bombing site, Xinhua news agency reported.

An unspecified number of people, including journalists and police officers were among the casualties, Sadiq Dudishe, spokesperson of the Somali Police Force, said earlier.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab Islamist group, which often targets the capital and controls large parts of the country, claimed responsibility.