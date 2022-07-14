Best 20 destinations throughout the world for digital nomads

They will work closely with each organization over the next few months to develop dedicated custom-built hubs for their destination, showcasing the best of local long-term stay listings as well as important information relating to entry requirements and tax policies. They will also collaborate with destinations on educational campaigns to promote responsible hosting and remote working. The destination hubs are set to open later this year.

Destinations range from entire countries to smaller, lesser-known towns, and were chosen for their appeal to remote workers as well as their progressiveness in evolving policies for those looking to live and work in a different region and attract a new type of traveler.

The initiative builds on our work during the pandemic, when they collaborated with over 160 governments and DMOs to specifically support efforts to encourage the return of tourism to their communities, including Malaga, Buenos Aires, and the French Rural Mayors Association.

According to Harvard Business School research, while it is obvious that digital nomads and remote workers, in general, can be beneficial to any economy, they may also play an important role in fostering entrepreneurship in the communities where they stay, thereby creating "technology clusters" around the world.

Nathan Blecharczyck, Airbnb co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, "As we move towards a new normal in travel, we believe our partnership with Airbnb will help revitalize Indonesia's tourism industry with a fresh focus on longer, the higher quality stays. Indonesia is ready to welcome the world - including digital nomads who are seeking remote work-friendly locations like Bali, which offers ample amenities, infrastructure, and a lifestyle connected to nature and the local community."

Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia," Tulsa is radiating with an energy that is attracting more remote workers than ever to come and experience the city for themselves. Through the Tulsa Remote program, we've built a dynamic community of more than 1,700 remote workers. We're proud that the world's growing population of remote workers - including Airbnb's guests - can choose to experience what it is like to live, work and play in Tulsa." (AA/IANS)