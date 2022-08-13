Here are some ideas to enjoy the long holiday weekend for Independence Day

Independence Day, celebrated every 15th of August, falls on a Monday this year, serving as the ultimate long-weekend opportunity to explore and dwell in the rich culture of the country.

While India is celebrated for its breathtaking architecture and diverse landscapes, not many are aware of the fact that the country is home to 40 spectacular World Heritage Sites! So with 'art and culture' being cited as the second biggest motivation to travel for Indians (according to Agoda's India-genous Travel Survey), the three-day vacay is the perfect time to embark upon a historical journey!

Bask in the beauty of intricate Mughal Architecture at Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh

Agra is world-famous for its iconic Taj Mahal, however, not to be missed is the Red Fort of Agra or Lal Qila, another treasure only two kilometers away, connected to the monument via a parkland. Listed as a World Heritage Site in 1983, this glorious fort was commissioned by emperor Akbar and is an emblem of India's powerful history. Surrounded by brilliant Mughal architecture, hosting a complex of buildings inside its boundaries - ranging from grand palaces, and audience halls to beautiful mosques - this walled city appeals to travelers looking for a real sense of history.

When in Agra, choose from an array of stay options :

. ITC Mughal, a luxury collection

. Radisson Hotel

. Crystal Sarovar Premiere



Explore the past at the Group of Monuments at Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is also regarded as the 'World's Largest Open-Air museum' for it has much to offer travelers to visually grasp and highlight its victorious past. Also known as the City of Ruins, the city showcases the grand past of the Vijayanagara empire, through humble foundational structures of temples, forts, royal and sacred complexes, shrines, and pillared halls that once stood proudly.

When in Hampi, choose from an array of stay options :

. Royal Orchid Central Kireeti Hampi

. Evolve Back Hampi