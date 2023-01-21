Harishchandreshwar Temple: Trek to this mesmerizing temple nestled atop Harishchandragad Fort

Harishchandreshwar Temple is located in Harishchandragad Fort, a hill fort in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, India. This mesmerizing temple is nestled in the greenery of the fort carved out of a single huge black rock. It's an example of ancient Indian architecture of carving sculptures out of stones. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and it is 16 m high in length. The temple is surrounded by caves and ancient water tanks, Mangal Ganga river originates from one of the tanks. There are several caves that have idols of Lord Vishnu inside. The cliffs of the temple are named Taramati and Rohidas. Temple's main entrance has the faces of the guards of the temple sculpted.

Many tombs are also seen in this architecture, which makes this construction a typical amusing sight. The tombs are built by arranging stones one on top of the other. Dedicated to Harishchandreshwar, this temple is built in the architectural style of Hemadpanti. This compilation of different architectural styles in the temple, fort, and of surrounding areas depicts this place has a history of diverse cultures.

The Fort this temple is situated in, Harishchandragad is an ancient fort in the Malshej Ghat. Located at the top of the hill, the Fort is 4,670 ft high from the base and it has played a major role in guarding and controlling the surrounding region. Harishchandragad lies where the boundaries of Thane, Pune, Mumbai, and Ahmednagar districts.