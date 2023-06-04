11 remarkable value for money accommodations

Planning your next trip and looking to get the best bang for your buck? Online travel platform Agoda has you covered with a selection of 11 quirky, unique, and/or breathtakingly beautiful properties that are each in their own way remarkable, loved by travellers, and all score 9+ out of 10 in 'value for money' reviews.



From luxury retreats and creative hubs to lodging above a Belgian beer cafe and even inside a shipping container, these properties are unbeatable when it comes to combining character and comfort with affordability.



So, whether you're planning a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a solo adventure, read on to discover traveller's favourites for mostly budget-friendly, yet unforgettable, stays that are sure to delight, surprise, inspire and best accommodations feeling.



Goa, India: Casa Severina



Casa Severina got awarded 'top choice' in Goa last year in the 3-star hotel segment. The remarkable service level contributes greatly to Severina Hotel's value for money rating, but so do the lush grounds, the swimming pool, and the fitness facilities. And don't forget its prime location near the beach. All of that can be enjoyed from the comfort of a sizable 40m2 room with a king bed and a balcony, for as little as Rs 3.8K per night. Value for money indeed!



Value for Money rating: 9.1



Room rate: Rs 3,846.39