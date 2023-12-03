5 Club Mahindra travel destinations offering holistic getaway

Explore nearby gems like the historic Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, and the sun-kissed Varkala Beach, embark on a speedboat adventure, enjoy a serene canoe ride in the village, take a houseboat cruise to Munroe Island, and visit the awe-inspiring Jatayu Earth Centre.

Each moment at Ashtamudi unfolds a story of serenity and discovery, offering a refreshing escape for the mind and soul.Le Vintuna Gangtok by Club Mahindra: Club Mahindra's Le Vintuna resort in Gangtok is nestled amidst the picturesque natural beauty of Sikkim. When planning your trip to this stunning destination, you can explore nearby tourist attractions and gain new experiences. Le Vintuna Gangtok is among the most premium resorts in Gangtok, offering a perfect blend of peace, wellness, and happiness. The best time to visit is from September to February.

The resort provides top-notch hospitality and a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities designed for you and your loved ones, making it an ideal place for relaxation and rejuvenation in the lap of nature. It boasts exquisite indoor settings, stunning surroundings, a riverside location, modern amenities, and diverse culinary delights, including local Sikkim delicacies.

You can savour Sikkim’s thali, a variety of dumplings, fresh river fish, Chef's signature dishes, and other exotic flavours at Curries, the multi-cuisine restaurant.Club Mahindra Binsar Valley Resort is situated in Almora: Binsar Valley Resort is the perfect place to reconnect with nature and your inner child. The resort offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas and lush forests. You can enjoy nature walks and bird-watching trails while relaxing in eco-friendly cottages and savoring local cuisine. The resort boasts a wide range of amenities to provide you with an all-encompassing experience. It offers everything from adventurous nights to serene waterfalls, comfortable living spaces, and luxurious facilities.

You will experience a luxurious and pampered stay that will make you feel right at home, and your kids will adore it as well. What's more, you can indulge in a variety of exciting experiences, including Ghar Ka Chullah, Traditional Pahadi massage, a Bollywood-themed night, a towel origami class, and a night campfire, among many other activities.Club Mahindra Munnar Resort: Munnar Resort is one of the most enchanting holiday destinations in India, and is known for its lush landscapes, vast skies, and endless lagoons. If you are planning to visit this paradise with your family, Club Mahindra Munnar Resort is the place you need to experience the perfect blend of love, happiness, and fun amidst hills and valleys.

The resort offers a range of activities that cater to every kind of traveller, from touring tea plantations and nature safaris to learning how to paint a leaf and relishing delicious curries and fluffy dosas. The resort has a modern design, and its cozy cottages will make you feel like you've stepped back in time. The spacious rooms with plush, soft beds offer breathtaking views that will leave you spellbound. The resort's warm staff provides personalized service, ensuring your smiles multiply. Club Mahindra Baiguney, Sikkim Resort: Situated in the lap of nature, Baiguney, Sikkim is a serene retreat that beckons travelers seeking a peaceful getaway.