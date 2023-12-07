World’s cleanest destinations to escape the haze

World’s cleanest destinations:- As Indian metros gasp for clean air, it’s time to take a much-needed break. IANSlife has handpicked quaint beach towns, islands, and vineyards where your lungs can breathe easily even as you immerse yourself in local cultures and cuisine.

Sopron, Hungary

Tucked in northwestern Hungary, Sopron is a quaint wine-producing region with its bucolic terrain creating a tranquil atmosphere. Dotted with heritage sites and ancient Roman empire ruins, you can enjoy the bird’s eye view from a 13th Century Fire Tower and relive the past at the Fabricius house, just a short walk from the tower. Visit Esterházy, Classicist Széchenyi Castle, and the Old Synagogue.