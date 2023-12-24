VFS Global renews Visa and Residence Permit services contract for Norway globally including India

Visa and Residence Permit services:- The Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has awarded VFS Global the global tender to provide visa and residence permit services in 52 countries across the globe. Under this new agreement, VFS Global will continue to operate on behalf of the Government of Norway in all regions worldwide – Americas, Australasia, China & Hong Kong, Europe & CIS, Middle East & North Africa, Russia, Belarus & Armenia, and South Asia.

VFS Global has worked with the Government of Norway since 2014 and has successfully handled nearly 1.5 million applications on their behalf.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “We look forward to a continued smooth and professional cooperation with VFS Global on provision of visa and residence permit services. The cooperation we have developed has proven to be effective and fruitful, with both our organizations working well together in performing their respective responsibilities and tasks.”

Chris Dix, Head of Business Development, VFS Global, said: “VFS Global is delighted that we will continue to serve the Government of Norway as their sole service provider. We have enjoyed a strong partnership and welcome the opportunity to renew our services in the existing locations where we operate. We look forward to offering best-in-class visa solutions, and a seamless application process across all regions globally with an annual estimated customer count of 220,000. This is the eighth global contract win this year and is a testament to our dedicated efforts to provide all our client governments with top quality services.”

This win comes soon after VFS Global was exclusively appointed to manage the UK Government visa and passport services across 142 countries, catering to approximately 3.8 million applicants annually. Additionally, VFS Global has secured the prestigious global biometric collection service mandate with Australia and successfully renewed the global visa service contract with Sweden. IANS/SP