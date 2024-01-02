Explore the treasures of Qatar

Treasures of Qatar:- Nestled along the glittering shores of the Arabian Gulf, Qatar is a mesmerising blend of tradition and modernity. Its capital city Doha is a testament to the nation's rich heritage and dynamic present. This gem of the Middle East beckons travellers with its plethora of offerings, making it an ideal destination for families seeking an unforgettable getaway.

Open Display of Art, History, Culture and more

Doha's allure lies in its cultural offerings, and a tapestry woven with historical landmarks, awe-inspiring architecture from ultramodern skyscrapers to traditional Islamic structures, and a global culinary scene. Travellers can dive into the city's past by exploring its myriad of museums that unveil Qatar's evolution from its nomadic roots to its current modern incarnation.

Like the National Museum of Qatar designed by the renowned architect Jean Nouvel, narrates Qatar's history through immersive exhibits and stunning displays while the Museum of Islamic Art stands as an architectural masterpiece that houses a collection spanning 1,400 years of Islamic art along with MIA Park with temporary installations. The eco-futuristic Msheireb district is a must-visit for travellers wanting to understand the different phases of the country’s history that have been meticulously showcased in restored Qatari houses.

Family-Friendly Wonders for all

Families will delight in exploring the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic & Sports Museum, an interactive haven celebrating Qatar's sporting legacy with engaging exhibits and activities suitable for all ages including some amazing VR experiences that test your speed, strength, and agility.

Katara, bordered by a vast beach on one side and the twin Katara Hills on the other, emerges as Doha’s hub for art, culture, and cuisine. The amalgamation of these elements creates a mesmerizing panorama that is both captivating and awe-inspiring. One can spend a day with the family exploring gems like the Katara mosque, the amphitheatre, the ultra-luxe high street and more in the Katara Cultural Village area.

Adventures Galore

A trip to Khor Al Adaid, or the Inland Sea, is an adrenaline-packed escapade with desert safaris, heart-pounding dune bashing, and other thrilling activities such as sandboarding, camel rides, quadbike and ATV excursions. For a kid-friendly adventure, there are experiences like discovering giant whale sharks, falcon flying sessions, farm visits, and more. Along the coast, water sports like jet skiing, kiteboarding and parasailing provide an exhilarating experience for water lovers.

Unveiling the Wonders Beyond Doha

Beyond Doha lie hidden treasures of Qatar that make for some invigorating day trips. Accessible by a short ferry ride, the Banana Island resort is a luxurious retreat that offers a spectrum of family-friendly activities, including water sports, a private beach, and a fantastic pool complex. Nature enthusiasts will find solace in the serene Purple Island, which boasts of mangrove forests perfect for kayaking, birdwatching, and peaceful picnics amidst natural beauty. Al Zubarah Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a carefully preserved fort that offers a glimpse into Qatar's history through its ancient ruins, giving visitors a tangible connection to the past.

Accommodation for everyone

In Qatar, an array of accommodation options caters to diverse budgets, ranging from lavish five-star retreats such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Raffles and Hilton Salwa to more budget-friendly accommodations. This variety ensures that every visitor, regardless of their spending limit, enjoys comfort, convenience, and the quintessential essence of Arabian hospitality.

Embark on a Culinary Odyssey

Qatar's culinary scene tantalises taste buds with a myriad of flavours in traditional delicacies like Machboos (a delectable rice and meat dish) and Harees (a hearty wheat-based porridge) or Chapati and Karak, all available at the vibrant Souq Waqif. This bustling marketplace not only offers a taste of authentic Qatari cuisine but also serves as a hub for cultural experiences. Moreover, the city boasts an impressive array of restaurants catering to diverse palates, inviting culinary exploration and gastronomic delight. From renowned establishments like Argan, serving Moroccan delights, to Parisa, offering sumptuous Iranian cuisine, to Morimoto for Japanese, Jamavar for Indian and La Mar, known for its exquisite Peruvian dishes, visitors can embark on a global culinary journey without leaving Qatar's dynamic dining landscape.

In conclusion, Qatar, with its kaleidoscope of culture, diverse activities, culinary treasures, and varied accommodations, promises an enriching journey for families seeking an immersive holiday. Embark on your voyage and relish every moment in this captivating land! IANS/SP