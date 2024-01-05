See the Great Cities of Europe on a Mediterranean Cruise

Mediterranean Cruise:- The pandemic is over, COVID restrictions are gone and the cruise lines are back in business. So, there has never been a better time to book a Mediterranean cruise.

On a seven-day Mediterranean cruise you can visit Trevi Fountain in Rome, the lavender fields of Provence and Barcelona’s famous cathedrals, with side trips to the Italian riviera and a Spanish vineyard.

With the dollar nearly on par with the euro for the first time in decades and a new generation of cruise ships plying its waters, a Mediterranean cruise vacation has never been more attractive or affordable.

Convenient and Inclusive

On a cruise you unpack once — no lugging bags from hotel to hotel or bus to train. Plus, your meals, onboard activities and entertainment are included in the cruise fare.

A Different Country (Almost) Every Day

A typical seven-day Mediterranean cruise will stop at five or six ports in several countries. Costa Cruises offers shore excursions that immerse you in the culture and history of the most popular European destinations.

Amazing Value

With the euro and dollar nearly equal in value for the first time in 20 years, your vacation budget can go farther, giving you up to 20% more buying power.

Also, Costa Cruises makes it easy to recoup the value-added tax, or VAT, charged in European Union countries while you are on the ship, avoiding lines at the airport.

In terms of value, Costa Cruises’ offers in the Med are unparalleled. Savvy shoppers can find cruise fares of about $100 to $150 per person per day — some as low as $65 — often with deals where kids sail free or amenities and add-ons such as drink packages and onboard credits are included.

Costa Cruises has been sailing the Mediterranean for more than 70 years, and is the undisputed leader in the region, offering 195 cruises of three to 17 days through 2024. And Costa’s “Cruise Tours” and “Golf & Cruise” packages are easy to book online. NewsUSA/SP