Easiest Countries to Get Schengen Visa 

For tourists that have a wish of visiting Europe, the Schengen visa is frequently the one paper that will allow them to go on their trip. Although the process may seem overwhelming, proper planning may serve you much better. According to official data, the country of travel that you opt for is important as certain Schengen countries have significantly higher visa acceptance rates than others. According to the last official data, the following countries of Europe are considered the easiest countries to apply for a Schengen Visa with the best chance to be accepted by the candidates who are well-prepared.

Top Tier for Approval

Iceland : With an excellent visa acceptance rate of 93.53% (a refusal rate of 6.47%), Iceland is the most advantageous country. This Nordic country is a great choice for first-time-applicants due to its known quick and easy application process.

Switzerland : Precision and well-documented applications are respected in Switzerland which has a high acceptance rate of 88.73%. Those that present the necessary paperwork have a high success rate because of its well-organised and open strategy.

Latvia : Another friendly choice is Latvia, which has an 89.19% approval rate. It is a well-liked choice for travellers and is known for having very simple requirements.

Italy: Italy continues to enjoy a high approval score of 89.11% as a favourite travel location. The nation is responsible for a large volume of applications (almost a million in 2023 alone) and has an efficient and user-friendly process in place.

New Schengen Members

Romania : With 90.72% approval rate, Romania, which officially became a member of the Schengen Area in 2024, soon became one of the most accessible countries. Its process is open and effective.

Bulgaria: With an acceptance rate of 89.98%, Bulgaria - who can be joined in 2024 has made a name for itself being open gateways.

The Foundation of Any Successful Application

The most important need that is required for acceptance no matter the end location is a comprehensive and correct application. Although the standards of the Schengen area are basically the same, it is extremely important to pay great attention to the details.

A valid passport, filled out application, pictures in accordance with the ICAO regulations and proof of accommodation, and travel plans, are required. Incomplete or inconsistent paperwork on forms and supporting papers is one of the most common reasons for refusal.

A Key Document for Employed Applicants

Although not usually needed, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the employer is strongly recommended for those who are employed. This letter attests to the applicant's job, authorised leave dates, and anticipated return to work, showing close economic and professional links to their nation of birth. It should contain the applicant's details and trip plans, be written on official business letterhead, and be signed by HR or a supervisor.

A Closer Look at the Swiss Process

Switzerland is a great example of a highly regarded country with a strict yet effective system. Making a thorough plan for the checklist for Switzerland Schengen visa is important to success. Swiss officials, who are famous for their accuracy, expect clear proof of financial resources and suggest a minimum of €100–120 per day to balance the high cost of living.

Travel medical insurance with a minimum covering of €30,000 that is good across the Schengen region must be included on the Switzerland Schengen visa checklist. Most of the time, applications are handled in 15 days, showing how effective their method is.

Strategic Country Selection

Applying for a Schengen visa at the consulate of your main destination—the nation where you will spend the most nights—or, if stays are similar, the nation of your initial port of entry, is the basic standard. This advice should always come first for applicants because lying might result in a quick rejection.

Starting a trip in a high-approval nation, such as Iceland, Switzerland, or Italy, can be a calculating and legal approach for tourists whose real travel plans involve a stay there to gain from a more favourable statistical conclusion.

