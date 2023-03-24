United Nations says 2 billion people do not have access to safe drinking water

By: Subel Rai Bhandari

More than a quarter of the world’s population relies on unsafe drinking water, a United Nations agency said, as world leaders gathered in New York to discuss vital water resources facing a multifaceted global crisis.

Globally, 2 billion people do not have safe drinking water, and 3.6 billion lack access to safely managed sanitation, according to a new report by UNESCO.

“Around 80% of people living under water stress lived in Asia; in particular, northeast China, as well as India and Pakistan,” the report said.

“Between two and three billion people experience water shortages for at least one month per year, posing severe risks to livelihoods, notably through food security and access to electricity.”

According to researchers, approximately 10% of the global population lives in countries with high or critical water stress. UNESCO report projected the global urban population facing water scarcity to double from 930 million in 2016 to between 1.7 billion and 2.4 billion in 2050, with India to be the most severely affected.

Asian Development Bank said last year that almost 500 million people in Asia-Pacific do not have access to at least basic water supplies, while water demands are projected to increase by about 55% by 2030.