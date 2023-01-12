Bizarre! Woman bedridden for 20 years booked under Gangsters Act in Uttar Pradesh

"In 2021, investigation revealed that there were many lapses in handling of the case. There was no need for stringent IPC sections, and it was merely a case of IPC 406 (breach of trust). Besides, notary agreement deed that complainant (Qureshi) had claimed to have entered into with the accused, also had flaws. The photos of the partners were picked from social media sources and were not as per the set standards," said Jitender Srivastava, SP.