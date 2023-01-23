Uttar Pradesh: Cases of cruelty to dogs on the rise

The vet, Dr. Dilip Kumar, said that the condition of the dog was critical, probably because of an anaesthesia overdose. The two pups are being looked after at the NGO's shelter home.

Vineet Arora of Casper's home said, "It appears that the owner did not wish to take care of the female dog and her pups but it is inhuman to throw them by the roadside in a sealed box."

Meanwhile, in another instance of cruelty to animals in the neighbouring Mathura district, a young man poured petrol on a stray dog and set it on fire. The man was reportedly upset at the dog that was barking at him.

The incident took place in the Sadar Bazaar area of Mathura.

A milkman, Mukesh Kumar, however, saved the dog by dousing the flames with his jacket. He also took the dog to a local veterinarian and ensured the necessary treatment.