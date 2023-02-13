BJP MP raises demand for a separate state of Bundelkhand

The demand for the creation of Bundelkhand state by separating its districts from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh is decades old. BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel again demanded the formation of a separate Bundelkhand state in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

During Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Chandel demanded the formation of a new Bundelkhand state by separating its parts from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, saying that Bundelkhand is a special region, which has its own distinct culture.