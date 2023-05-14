Varanasi airport gets India's first reading lounge



Chief Minister's advisor, Avanish Awasthi, who inaugurated the lounge, said, "Being associated with the NBT for four-five years and working on the issue of disability, I was requested by it to take part in the inaugural event of this unique initiative inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is giving equal emphasis on promotion of sports and studies. Such reading lounges can also be opened in the state with the help of NBT."



The Airport Reading Lounge is a reflection of Kashi, for both traditionalists as well as the contemporary visitors and passengers, and for those who wish to seek further knowledge on the mystical heritage of this ancient city.



Apart from India's culture, history, traditional knowledge systems, health and wellness, literature in Hindi, French, Spanish, English and many other Indian languages, the reading lounge also celebrates literary icons of Varanasi through their works, iconic places and unknown facts and connections with the city.

