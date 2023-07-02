Rare bird species spotted at Hastinapur sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh.

Three avian species have been confirmed as resident species at the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh by experts for the first time.

A group of experts, including assistant director at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) Rajat Bhargava, while conducting the government-directed Sarus crane census, heard the calls of Greater racket-tailed drongo, known for its loud musical whistling sound.

Bhargava, who is also a senior ornithologist, said, "It was a joyful experience to listen to its chicks begging for food, thus confirming the sanctuary was now a breeding ground for the species. The other two species were Black headed oriole, sighted after 40 years, and three Red-whiskered bulbuls in the Hastinapur range."

These birds are found in Corbett Reserve and Rajaji National Park, and they thrive in the forested areas with a dense availability of insects.