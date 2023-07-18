Woman mauled to death by leopard in UP's Bijnor

A leopard mauled to death a 50-year-old woman, Guddi Devi, in the Makhwada village of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district while she was working in a paddy field.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon and is is the ninth such death in the district in the past three months.



Hearing her cries, farmers working in nearby fields rushed to her rescue. The leopard ran away, but Devi had died by then.



After the news spread, scores of farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) reached the spot and staged a protest against forest authorities demanding that the leopard be caught and released into a forest area.