Monkeys chase elderly man to his death in UP

An 80-year-old man died after being attacked and chased by a group of monkeys in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district.

The man, identified as Khuda Baksh, resident of Ghasia Chilauli village of Kotwali area, was sitting on the terrace of his house when the monkeys pounced on him and chased him, causing him to fall off the terrace.

He suffered serious head injury.