Eight booked in Lucknow for stoning stray dog

Eight persons have been booked in Lucknow for mercilessly hitting a stray dog with bricks and stones.

After locals near Pakri Pul in the city's Ashiana area raised an alarm, the accused loaded the stray dog in a two-wheeler and fled the scene, said Ankit Rawat, who lodged an FIR in Aashiana police station on Monday.

According to Rawat, he heard the voice of a dog whining when he got back to his house with his German Shepherd dog around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday night.