UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

The police have arrested a fisherman for catching and killing a Gangetic dolphin that strayed into the Yamuna on the banks of Nasirpur village under Pipri police station of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambhi district.

A video of the dolphin, weighing around one quintal, being carried away by a group of fishermen went viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the video, the forest officials carried out investigations and arrested the fisherman identified as Ranjit.