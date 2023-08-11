UP woman asked to repay loan she never took, case filed

A fraudster, allegedly in connivance with bank officials, got a personal loan of over Rs 11 lakh sanctioned using the bank details of a woman customer in Mahanagar in the state capital.

An FIR of fraud was registered on Thursday.

The woman, Rinki Ojha, had a bank account at the JB Road branch of a government bank in the area.

Last week, she received a call from the bank notifying her that she had failed to deposit the installment of her personal loan of Rs 11.18 lakhs.

“She told the caller from the bank that she had neither ever applied nor was granted any loan from the bank and that financially too she was ineligible to secure a loan of Rs 11 lakh,” said the police.

She met the bank manager at the branch.

“I had a verbal spat with the bank manager and other staff. None of them was ready to hear me out. I am unemployed and live in a small house and I was shocked how a loan was disbursed in my name using my bank details,” she said.