UP panchayat asks girl to hit boy with slippers for leaking recordings of their talks

A village panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district ordered a girl to hit a boy with her slippers in public for circulating the video of their chat.

The accused had recorded his conversation with a girl and then allegedly circulated it on social media.

A video of the ‘punishment’ has gone viral on social media in which the girl is seen hitting the boy with her slippers.

A villager can even be heard instructing the boy not to hide his face and also tears his shirt.