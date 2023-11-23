LokSena Hind stands with the Ban of Halal Certified products in Uttar Pradesh.

By : Shubham Thorat

Party Coordinator

Loksena Hind Party

Party president Dr. Munish Raizada. in a recent statement on social media platforms extend a warm welcome to the decision made by the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the ban on Halal-certified products. The Party strongly supports this move and views it as a step in the right direction towards ensuring food quality standards and fostering an environment of neutrality and inclusivity.

The Halal certification system, although primarily associated with food quality adherence within certain communities, has often led to confusion and ambiguity in the broader consumer landscape. LokSena Hind underscores the necessity of a unified and standardized certification mechanism that transcends religious or cultural boundaries, ensuring transparency and clarity for all consumers.

Dr Munish Raizada the president Loksena of LokSena Hind, emphasized, "Halal certification, while catering to specific dietary preferences, unfortunately, it contributes to potential misunderstandings and biases concerning the overall quality of food items. It inadvertently creates a dichotomy that can lead to misconceptions about non-Halal products, thereby impacting their market presence unfairly."