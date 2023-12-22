Yogi govt to develop Vajpayee’s village as tourist destination

Vajpayee’s village as tourist destination:- The Uttar Pradesh government plans to develop former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s native village, Bateshwar in Agra district, as a major religious tourism centre.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 100 crore in Bateshwar on December 25, the birth anniversary of the late leader.

State tourism and culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the chief minister would also address a public meeting after inaugurating heliport services for Agra and Mathura.

There are 101 ancient and famous temples in Bateshwar. The ancient temple of Lord Shankar is revered by people across the country.

A state government spokesperson said: “The chief minister will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cultural Complex Centre building and unveil a statue of Vajpayee on the same premises. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects and schemes. He will visit the three-day Atal Agricultural Fair and Agricultural Exhibition to felicitate beneficiaries of government schemes.” IANS/SP