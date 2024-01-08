Dodging dengue in the backyard, Uttar Pradesh’s Bansa manages its waste through action, education

Two lanes away from Shubha’s house is a Harijan basti where Sri Devi (50) lives. She attested that for 37 years since her marriage, door-to-door waste collection or cleaning of drains has not happened. Drainage water used to flood the area during rains, submerging the adjacent plots. Fortunately, Sri Devi's house was always spared due to the elevation.

"Roadside litter was a common sight here. People mostly resorted to open burning of waste. Things began to improve after the present pradhan came into power,” Sri Devi told 101Reporters. She is aware of the benefits of cleanliness as her daughter Shivani Singh is an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife in Malihabad district, Uttar Pradesh.

Twenty five Scheduled Caste families live at Tikapurva. Rajshree(35) recalled the times when she had to wade through floodwaters to reach the handpump. “I have to go to the hand pump three to four times to fetch potable water. Earlier, it was gruesome during the rains. Water up till here!” she said, pointing at her calves. The issue was fully resolved only after the construction of proper connecting drains.

Since she was married here, she does not recall anything done with regards to waste collection or drains. “All these are new things. The pradhan had come to tell us that waste must be collected in bins. However, the drains here are cleaned in large intervals as compared to Bansa. Bansa looks much cleaner than our locality,” Rajshree said.

Though not content with the cleanliness standards in Tikapurva, Reeta Devi (19) acknowledged that flooding of the area had been addressed three years ago. “I think this might be good for my children's health as well because stagnant water breeds mosquitoes, which cause diseases. But I am not too sure why the waste must be segregated,” Reeta, a mother of two toddlers, told 101Reporters.