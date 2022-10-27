Russia-Ukraine War: Antony Blinken calls Russia's use Of Iranian Drones in Ukraine 'Appalling'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine is "appalling" and the United States and allies will seek to block such shipments.

Russia has used the drones to "kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for electricity, for water, for heat. It's appalling," Blinken said on October 27 during a visit to Ottawa, Canada.

"Canada and the United States will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, to deter, and to counter Iran's provision of these weapons," he said.