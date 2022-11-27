Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Denounces Media 'Lies' at Meeting with Soldiers' Mothers

Putin said that he sometimes speaks with troops directly by telephone, according to a Kremlin transcript and photos of the meeting.

"I've spoken to [troops] who surprised me with their mood, their attitude to the matter. They didn't expect these calls from me … [the calls] give me every reason to say that they are heroes," Putin said.

Some soldiers' relatives complained of not being invited to the meeting, and they have directly criticized Putin's leadership as well as the recent "partial mobilization" that defense officials said resulted in 300,000 reservists being called up.

'We are waiting'

Olga Tsukanova of the Council of Mothers and Wives, a movement formed by relatives of mobilized soldiers, said in a video message on the Telegram messaging app that authorities had ignored queries and requests from her organization.

"We are here in Moscow, ready to meet with you. We are waiting for your reply," she said, addressing Putin directly.

"We have men in the ministry of defense, in the military prosecutor's office, powerful guys in the presidential administration … and mothers on the other side. Will you start a dialogue or will you hide?" she said in her message.