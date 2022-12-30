A day after the murder, Bengal Police arrests murdered Jharkhand actor's husband

It is learnt that in the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased it has been alleged that Prakash Kumar was jealous about the deceased's impressive income from YouTube. As per their allegations, he used to humiliate and physically assault her regularly and, in this process, his first wife played the role of an instigator. It has also been alleged that Prakash Kumar used to forcefully take away a major portion of her income from erned from acting assignments and YouTube.