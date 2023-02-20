West Bengal: Adenovirus spreading at an alarming rate among children

In the current time of season change, Adenovirus appears to be taking an alarming shape among the children in West Bengal.

Although the state health department is yet to compile the definite figure of deaths of children being affected by Adenovirus, unofficial estimates indicate that since December last year, more than ten children have died of cold and breathing problems, symptoms which are typical of being affected by the virus.

However, the state health department has issued an advisory for doctors, especially pediatricians to take special care of children being admitted with flu-like symptoms, especially children of two years of age or below since they are most vulnerable to being affected by Adenovirus.